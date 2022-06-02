Credit Suisse AG Sells 39,496 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,447,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,496 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.34% of Lumen Technologies worth $43,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

