Crestline Management LP Buys 126 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,302.28.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $70.76 on Thursday, hitting $2,348.60. The company had a trading volume of 79,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,877. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,455.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,668.90.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

