Crestline Management LP Buys 165,158 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares during the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber makes up 1.2% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.26% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $15,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GT. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

NASDAQ GT traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 151,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

