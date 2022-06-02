Crestline Management LP Buys Shares of 9,172 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $569.42. The stock had a trading volume of 67,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,113. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.68. The company has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.13 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $602.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.04.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.