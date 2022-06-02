Crestline Management LP Grows Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Crestline Management LP increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,559,000 after buying an additional 77,818 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 354.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 90,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,640. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.