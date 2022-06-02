Crestline Management LP Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Royal Gold worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Royal Gold by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $158.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,382. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.23. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

