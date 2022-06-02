Crestline Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Crestline Management LP lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.08% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 33,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,682,000 after purchasing an additional 102,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,888,000 after purchasing an additional 111,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.62. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.45 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

