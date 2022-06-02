Crestline Management LP Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 330.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 932,479 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 4.0% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $54,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,632,000 after acquiring an additional 80,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 864,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,611,160. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $294.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

