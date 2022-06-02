Crestline Management LP Sells 36,489 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Crestline Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,489 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $1,764,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 632,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,562,000 after buying an additional 36,610 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 257,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 56,308 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJRD. TheStreet downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE AJRD traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.90. 7,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

