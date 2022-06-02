Crestline Management LP Takes $6.99 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 572,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,733,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,731,000 after buying an additional 570,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,509,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,378 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,351,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 133,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,698,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.62.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

