CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $656.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.30.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after buying an additional 403,220 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,063,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 32,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

