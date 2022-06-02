Crow s Nest Holdings LP Purchases Shares of 551,500 Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Crow s Nest Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 551,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,000. Vapotherm accounts for approximately 8.8% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VAPO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 8,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,395. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.35.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Vapotherm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,446.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $78,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

