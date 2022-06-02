CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.70 million-$516.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.35 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $12.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,413,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.23. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of -168.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after acquiring an additional 325,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,790,000 after acquiring an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.