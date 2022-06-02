Cryptex Finance (CTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.03 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and $547,084.00 worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.69 or 0.00012081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

CTX is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,533,224 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

