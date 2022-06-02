Css LLC Il Lowers Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC)

Css LLC Il lowered its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117,391 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 753.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 594,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after buying an additional 524,871 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,884,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,721,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,608,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $339.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.28. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.68 million for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 558.58%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

