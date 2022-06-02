Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 21,372 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 213.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HubSpot worth $20,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in HubSpot by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,289,000 after buying an additional 114,233 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,422,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,508,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.37.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $35.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.60 and a 200 day moving average of $516.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -267.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.53 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

