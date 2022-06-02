Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 385.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after buying an additional 53,442 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.46. 34,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,165. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

