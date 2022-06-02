Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $21.57 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 294.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,706 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $21,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 831,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,115,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 159,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.