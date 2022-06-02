Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $27.63 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,335 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Shares of MU traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 417,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,794,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.