Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 375.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,498 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,520 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.30. 100,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,415. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

