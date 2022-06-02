Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 105,378 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 131.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,378 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.93.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $3.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.50. 61,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,094. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.