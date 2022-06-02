Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 30,395 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 361.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises about 0.2% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $23,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in MSCI by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,553,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI traded up $15.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $446.99. 8,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.00.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.