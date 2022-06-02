Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 13.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.