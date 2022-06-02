D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $112.99 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,083,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,356 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $112,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

CARR stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

