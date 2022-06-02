D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises approximately 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after buying an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.00.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $45.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.37. 110,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,626. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.10 and its 200 day moving average is $403.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.01. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.