D1 Capital Partners L.P. Buys 62,635 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,635 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 2.8% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.44% of Snowflake worth $459,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Snowflake by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.86.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $11.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.27 and a 200-day moving average of $255.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 1.87. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.