D1 Capital Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,557,386 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $91,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.93.

DHR traded up $8.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

