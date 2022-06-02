Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 62,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 933,986 shares.The stock last traded at $54.07 and had previously closed at $49.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DQ. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

