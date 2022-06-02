Darwin Global Management Ltd. Has $8.98 Million Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Darwin Global Management Ltd. cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 199,713 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $200,277,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after purchasing an additional 762,832 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,918,000 after purchasing an additional 537,700 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,255,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,411,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 456,204 shares in the last quarter.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

