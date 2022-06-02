Darwin Global Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,697,762 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,697,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,553,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 69.4% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Darwin Global Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Pfizer as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.72. 533,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,663,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

