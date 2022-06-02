Daventry Group LP Acquires New Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Daventry Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000. Apogee Enterprises comprises approximately 10.6% of Daventry Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Daventry Group LP owned approximately 0.78% of Apogee Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,285,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,548,000 after purchasing an additional 184,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,397,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APOG stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $944.39 million, a P/E ratio of 382.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 800.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

