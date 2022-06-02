Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $13.55 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 35,110 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $13,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after purchasing an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $7.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.05. The stock had a trading volume of 55,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,807. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.76 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

