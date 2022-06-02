Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

DIS traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $109.98. The company had a trading volume of 267,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,878,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $200.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

