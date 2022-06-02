Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 65,250 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,103,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.86.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $11.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.59. The stock had a trading volume of 154,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.27 and its 200-day moving average is $255.61. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 1.87. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

