DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DTEA opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) by 578.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of DAVIDsTEA worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

