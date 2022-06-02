Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DAWN opened at $6.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $162,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,094,502 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after buying an additional 891,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 516,901 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,082,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.