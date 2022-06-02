DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.27.

DCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after buying an additional 70,316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

