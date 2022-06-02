Deccan Value Investors L.P. Sells 30,174 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,174 shares during the quarter. Woodward makes up about 8.5% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned about 3.14% of Woodward worth $217,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Woodward by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Woodward by 13.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

NASDAQ WWD traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.01. 3,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,984. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average of $112.89. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $129.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.05 per share, with a total value of $39,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,705. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte acquired 1,896 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,757.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,757.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

