DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 303.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,196 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,266,000 after acquiring an additional 266,761 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 520,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,803,566. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

