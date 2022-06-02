DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 17,731 COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in COVA Acquisition by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in COVA Acquisition by 9.3% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in COVA Acquisition by 5.8% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 88,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COVA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 42,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,573. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

