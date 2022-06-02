DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Invests $178,000 in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 98.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 412,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 230,285 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter worth $311,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCKA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.23. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,980. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

