DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Moringa Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Moringa Acquisition by 192.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 25.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MACA stock remained flat at $$9.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 52,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

