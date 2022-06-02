DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Takes $104,000 Position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAQ. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,693,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,953 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KL Acquisition by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after buying an additional 1,097,866 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in KL Acquisition by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,387,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 882,147 shares during the period. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAQ remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Thursday. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,886. KL Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

