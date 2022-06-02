Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.00 million-$54.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.70 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:DH traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,053. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after buying an additional 756,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 524,908 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 241,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

