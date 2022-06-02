DeGate Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, DeGate has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,547,313 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

