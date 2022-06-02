Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

DCTH opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 6,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at $144,177.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,400 shares of company stock valued at $136,133 in the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth $559,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the period. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

