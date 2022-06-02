Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.33

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.33 and traded as high as $57.25. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 282,725 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKL. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 158.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

