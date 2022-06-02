Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 739 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $59.10. 42,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,755. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05.

