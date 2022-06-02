Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 751 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 157.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.38. 609,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,611,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $293.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

