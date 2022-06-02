Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 380 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.04. 22,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,158. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.